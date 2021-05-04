Coldplay to open 2021 Brit Awards with performance from the River Thames

Coldplay will open this year’s Brit Awards with a live performance from a platform on London’s River Thames.

The band will perform their latest single, “Higher Power”, while atop a pontoon located near the O2 Arena, where the night’s main festivities are being held.

It will be the first time the band have performed live in public for more than a year. They join Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff, Headie One and Olivia Rodrigo on the event’s billing.

Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk are also set to perform with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

This isn’t the first time the Chris Martin-fronted band have performed at the Brits. Coldplay also shared the stage with dance duo Chainsmokers in 2017, and played in 2016.

With 28 nominations and nine wins, Coldplay are the most nominated group in the history of the ceremony.

The Brit Awards will be on 11 May, 2021. The event will take place before an audience of 4,000 people, 2,500 of which will be key workers from the Great London area.

Among this year’s nominees are Lipa, Parks, Celeste, AJ Tracey and J Hus. Jack Whitehall is set to host. You can find a full list of the nominations here.