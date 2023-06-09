Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“You sound incredible!” These were the words of a running, leaping, grinning Chris Martin this week, as he listened to 60,000 fans in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium belt out the lyrics of Coldplay’s biggest ballads.

The Welsh do, it has to be said, have a great set of lungs on them. And it’s impossible not to get goosebumps when that many are roaring the words of the band’s hits, from “In My Place” and “Yellow” to “Fix You”.

“Everyone knows Wales is the best place for singing – tonight we will prove that to be 100 per cent true,” Martin gushed.

Mid-show, the band brought out special guest Kelly Jones from the Stereophonics, who gave a gorgeous rendition of “Dakota”.

Martin is currently dating The Lost Daughter star Dakota Johnson, so the lyrics “You make me feel like the one” couldn’t have felt more apt.

The Bridgend Male Voice Choir also performed the stirring Welsh national anthem that became a talking point around the world last year at the World Cup.

All in all, it was a show filled with glittering lights, confetti and a lot of love.

And it was eco-friendly: the band have said they are trying to make their Music of the Spheres tour as sustainable and low carbon as possible, with kinetic dance floors and pedal power fuelling the shows.

Later this month, the band kick off the rest of their Europe dates in Naples, before heading to the US, Asia and Australia. If you get the chance to see Coldplay on this tour, take it.

Get tickets and information for the Music of the Spheres tour here.