Chris Martin has revealed how many more albums Coldplay will record.

The British group are set to release their ninth record, Music of the Spheres, this Friday (15 October).

However, Martin has now told Absolute Radio host Andy Bush that they are planning on recording just three more albums.

“I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums,” the musician said, adding: “This is not a joke. This is true.”

He continued: “I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together. So, I think in the way that the Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come.”

Martin didn’t reveal what year they plan to release their final record.

Chris martin has revealed Coldplay are plans to stop making new albums (Getty Images)

Coldplay released their debut, Parachutes, in 2000. Other records include A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008) and Mylo Xyloto (2011).

Absolute Radio will broadcast Coldplay’s London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire concert, to mark the new album release on 15 October.