Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Coolio death: Rapper dies aged 59, manager says

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed

Tom Murray
Thursday 29 September 2022 02:44
<p>Rapper Coolio has died at age 59, according to multiple sources. Coolio (AKA Artis Ivey), Night of the Proms Festival, Sportpaleis, Antwerpen, Belgium, 27 October 2000</p>

Rapper Coolio has died at age 59, according to multiple sources. Coolio (AKA Artis Ivey), Night of the Proms Festival, Sportpaleis, Antwerpen, Belgium, 27 October 2000

(Getty Images)

Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59, according to various reports.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that the music artist was visiting his friend when he passed away. He also confirmed the death to Rolling Stone.

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the 1996 Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel.

Recommended

The rapper also dabbled in acting, making his debut in the TV series The Parent ‘Hood (1995). He also played a voice role in Futurama as Kwanzaa-bot and made a cameo in Batman & Robin (1997).

Tributes from the music world immediately poured in for the late rapper.

Coolio’s contemporary Ice Cube tweeted: “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

(Twitter)

Musician Questlove tweeted: “Peaceful Journey Brother.”

Hot Ones presenter Sean Evans, who interviewed the rapper on his show, wrote: “First CD I ever bought in my life and the most legendary Wing 10 Last Dab these eyes have ever seen RIP Coolio.”

Recommended

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence tweeted: “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio.”

This story is being updated

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in