Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Denzel Curry are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death.

The US rapper, known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”, died on Wednesday (28 September).

Coolio’s management firm, Trinity Artists International, confirmed the news of his death to The Independent.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” they said in a statement. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Soon after the news broke out, many colleagues and fans started paying tribute to the late artist.

Snoop Dogg wrote: “Gangstas paradise. R I P.”

Ice Cube added: “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

American rapper MC Hammer wrote: “One of the nicest dudes I’ve known. Good people. RIP Coolio.”

The New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum wrote: “Shocked to hear that Coolio died! I just saw him perform on July 4 – I was in St Louis and we stumbled into a concert near the Arch and got so excited when we realized that it was him. Such a blast, everyone was really into it, grooving along to Fantastic Voyage…”

Weird Al Yankovic posted a photograph of him hugging Coolio, with the caption: “RIP Coolio.”

American singer Bret Michaels also posted a photograph with Coolio, writing: “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans on the loss of @Coolio. Awesome guy who will be missed.”

American musician Terrace Martin wrote: “Coolio. Thank you for taking on my first world tour. Summer of 1999. Rest in love king.”

Rapper Wetto wrote: “Gangsta’s Paradise was the first rap album my dad let me buy. The clean version at Walmart. RIP Coolio.”

Author Wajahat Ali added: “Coolio is dead. I can’t believe I wrote that. Only 59. If you’re Gen X, you know and respect. Gangstas Paradise inshallah.”

Questlove also shared a black and white picture of the rapper on Instagram, writing: “Peaceful journey brother”.

New York rapper Flava Flav also lamented the loss of Coolio, writing: “Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav, He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend.”

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

(PA Archive)

He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the 1996 Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel.

The rapper also dabbled in acting, making his debut in the TV series The Parent ‘Hood (1995). He also played a voice role in Futurama as Kwanzaa-bot and made a cameo in Batman & Robin (1997).