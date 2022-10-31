Cormac Roth dead: Musician and son of Tim Roth dies aged 25
He’s being remembered by his family as ‘a wild and electric ball of energy’
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth has died, his family have announced. He was 25.
Roth died on 16 October after a “courageous battle with cancer”, his family disclosed on Monday (31 October).
“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement.
“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.”
It continued: “The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”
Born Michael Cormac Roth in 1996, he was the youngest of the Pulp Fiction star’s two sons with his wife Nikki Roth.
In July, Roth shared on Instagram that he had been diagnosed in November 2021 with Stage 3 germ cell cancer, which affects the body’s reproductive cells.
“Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries, etc,” he wrote.
“It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how and kill it.”
A graduate of Vermont’s Bennington College, he was a talented guitarist, composer and producer.
He released his debut album, Python, in 2018.
Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth and his 27-year-old brother Hunter.
