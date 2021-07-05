Courtney Love in tears during cover of Britney Spears song ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love was brought to tears while singing Britney Spears’ 2000 song “Lucky” in an Instagram video.

The Hole singer got emotional towards the end of the song saying: “I’m actually crying. I f*****g hate this when it happens to me.”

The musician often covers songs in videos recorded at home. While Love didn’t mention Spears by name, her cover seemed poignant in the wake of the pop star’s testimony to an LA court regarding her controversial conservatorship.

Both the singers share dealings with Sam Lufti, who acted as managers to both.

According to The New Yorker, Love called Lufti a “street hustler” and took out a restraining order against him in 2018 after the manager told her to “go choke on opiates and die”.

In her testimony, Spears revealed details about wanting to end her conservatorship without being medically evaluated, given the extent to which she has already been seen multiple times for many years.

At one point, she claimed she was forced to take lithium after she publicly announced a break from live performances.

“It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than five months. I felt drunk. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything,” she said.

She also explained that her team allegedly did not want her to get pregnant with another child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.

“I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone,” she told the court.

Following her testimony, a request to have her father removed from his role overseeing her conservatorship was denied.

The court documents state that Spears’ request to deliver the “entire” conservatorship to a single trust company were rejected by Judge Brenda Penny.

“The conservatee’s request for an order directing James P Spears, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group and Michale Kane, to deliver the entire conservatorship estate together with all books and records forthwith to Bessemer Trust Company of California, NA as sole conservator of the estate is denied without prejudice,” the documents state.

This decision means Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust Company Of California continue to hold power in obtaining all documents and records related to the “Till The World Ends” singer and her assets.