Courtney Love says she’s only ever known two ‘true musical geniuses’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Courtney Love has said that she’s only ever known two “true musical geniuses”.

In a new interview, Love insisted that Lana Del Rey and her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, are the “only two true musical geniuses” she’s ever known.

The 58-year-old singer explained: “And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”

The former Hole frontwoman went on to compare the two musicians.

“[Lana’s] a genius, too. She’s got the integrity that Kurt had. The only two people I know that I can say [that about]… By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love..”

“But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f****d up!” Love said in the latest episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

Love claimed that she introduced Del Rey, 37, to the music of Joni Mitchell.

“She described a record she wanted to make to me, and I’m like, ‘Oh you mean Hissing Of Summer Lawns,’ which, I don’t even like that record. She’s like, ‘what’s that?’ I’m like, ‘It’s a Joni Mitchell record.’ She’s like, ‘Who’s that?’”

Love supported Del Rey on the North American leg of her Endless Summer tour in 2014 and now describes the “Ultraviolence” singer as an “actual, true, great friend”.

The “All The Drugs” singer also spoke about the rap scene in London, England, where she has a home, and how she’s grown to enjoy drill music.

Courtney Love has praised Lana Del Rey as an ‘actual true, great friend’ (Getty Images)

“The drill here, which is like a genre of hip-hop that I actually really like — it’s melodic, it’s almost like Joy Division do gangsta rap,” she says. “There’s all this, like, minor sevenths and depressing things in drill. It started in Chicago, but I like the UK drill.”

Love is currently gearing up to release a new album, making it her first solo album in 12 years. She revealed that the forthcoming release won’t be a rock album, stating that “people aren’t really doing rock anymore”.

She continued: “Rock’s not a thing.”