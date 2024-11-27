Courtney Love claims she was ghosted by ‘rude’ PJ Harvey: ‘It’s not OK’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Courtney Love has claimed that English singer-songwriter, PJ Harvey, has ignored her when she reached out to request a potential collaboration.

Love, 60, is the former partner of Kurt Cobain and recently made headlines after criticising Taylor Swift. She also became a grandmother this year, when her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, gave birth to a baby boy.

The former Hole frontwoman, is currently auctioning her hand written lyrics for the hit single “Violet” for charity but when speaking about new music shared an anecdote about Harvey, after enquiring about a potential cameo on her next record.

Speaking to The Standard, Love said: “I did ask PJ Harvey to come back – I wanted just one of her great iconic Stones guitar riffs.

“We have a relationship; I’ve endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me,” she added.

“So I wrote her about how f***ing rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it’s not okay – she hasn’t played rock music in 100 years! Her first five albums are great; after that, she ventured into art space.”

open image in gallery PJ Harvey ( Amy Harris/Invision/AP )

Elsewhere in the interview, Love revealed that REM’s Michael Stipe and Will Sergeant from Echo and the Bunnymen, who she calls her “favourite guitarist on Earth,” do appear on the album.

On X/Twitter, Sargeant wrote: “The Cat is out of the bag! My old friend Courtney Love has spilled the beans so I reckon I can too. I have been working on her new record for a couple of months now. Though fragmented to a couple of days a week. I have been given total artistic freedom by Courtney and her producer Butch Walker. And it’s been a brilliant trip working on these ace songs. I have had great help from our pro tools mastermind Andrea Wright. Not sure when it will be out but stay tuned and I will let you know as soon as I do.”

Love also confessed to having a “crush” on rapper Kendrick Lamar during the interview and said that she would like to collaborate with Doja Cat, Stormzy, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Lana Del Rey in the future.

open image in gallery Courtney Love ( Getty )

In a previous interview with The Standard from April, Love gave a not so flattering appraisal of Del Rey, who she had previously called a “musical genius”.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” she said.