Courtney Love has revealed her plans to permanently relocate to the U.K. following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The 60-year-old rocker and widow of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, reportedly moved from Los Angeles to England in 2019.

“I’m really glad I’m here,” Love said at a recent event hosted by the Royal Geographical Society in London, according to the Daily Mail. “It’s so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen — I’m applying, man! Can’t get rid of me!”

Going on to address Trump and his current administration, she added: “It’s like emperor-core, like [they’re] wearing million-dollar watches.

“Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It’s frightening now. It’s like cyanide now.”

Love has previously spoken about her affection for London, telling the Evening Standard in 2017: “I know I’m going to end up there. I know what neighborhood I’m going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames.

“I subscribe to this magazine called Country Life, which is just real-estate porn and fox hunting. It’s amazing,” she said at the time.

Love first rose to fame as the lead vocalist and guitarist for her alt-rock band Hole, which she formed in 1989. She fronted the group until its disbandment in 2002 and again when they reunited from 2010 to 2013.

In 1992, she married Nirvana’s frontman, Cobain. They welcomed their only child, Frances Bean Cobain, now 32, that same year. The pair remained together until Cobain’s death by suicide in 1994 at the age of 27.

Love joins a growing list of celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, who’ve made the decision to flee America to escape the results of the 2024 election.

Earlier this month, Rosie O’Donnell confirmed that she had left the U.S. for Ireland and wouldn’t consider her return until “it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights.”

“I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” the A League of Their Own actor said in a TikTok video. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well.”