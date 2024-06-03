Cyndi Lauper announces ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ farewell tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cyndi Lauper has announced a farewell tour of North America that will run between October and December this year.

The 70-year-old pop star’s first major tour in a decade is being billed “The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” after her signature hit from 1983. It will visit 23 cities, commencing in Montreal on October 18 and concluding in Chicago on December 5.

Opening acts for the tour will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available on June 4 at 10 am via presales, general tickets through LiveNation will be available at 10 am on June 7.

Lauper is also set to release a new documentary about her career, Let the Canary Sing, which was directed by Alison Ellwood and premieres on US television on Paramount+ on Tuesday (June 4).

That same day Lauper is expected to participate in a handprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood before a scheduled appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following evening.

Cyndi Lauper, who has just announced her ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ Farewell Tour, pictured in New York in April 2024 ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, it was announced that Lauper has signed a deal with the virtual avatar company behind the Abba Voyage arena show.

Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group now owns the majority share of her master recording revenue and publishing.

The entertainment firm, founded by Abba singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, will make what it calls “creative activations” of her pop music catalogue, which includes the songs “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”, “Time After Time” and “True Colours”.

It is understood this will involve various projects including live shows and small screen plans.

At the time, Lauper said: “Since we first met, Pophouse has impressed me with their commitment to maintaining and developing my professional life’s work and ensuring its legacy.

“Their creativity and vision, combined with my continued involvement via our unique joint venture, is what is most exciting to me.

“I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”

In a video clip, she told Ulvaeus that “music and visuals go together” and said it is an opportunity to do something “different”.

She added: “When I saw the Abba Voyage, I started to think about what could be done, and then I got excited. I’m not selling, I’m buying.”

Ulvaeus said: “I’m looking forward to sharing experiences.”

The deal does not include Lauper’s Broadway career, which has included writing the music and lyrics for Kinky Boots – a winner of six Tony Awards including best original score.