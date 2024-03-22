Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Simpsons joke that aired during an episode in 1996 will become reality after almost three decades, as rap group Cypress Hill announce a gig with the London Symphony Orchestra.

The hit animated series featured the California hip-hop group in the episode “Homerpalooza”, in which Homer Simpson takes his family on a road trip to an alternative rock festival, Hullabalooza, in an attempt to prove to his kids Bart and Lisa that he’s “still cool”.

Cypress Hill cameoed in the episode along with rock bands Smashing Pumpkins and Sonic Youth.

In an episode highlight, a roadie appears backstage to demand which of the artists on the bill booked the London Symphony Orchestra.

After no one responds, he accuses the marijuana aficionados of booking the orchestra while high: “Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction.”

“I think we did,” Cypress Hill replied before turning to the orchestra’s violinist: “Do you know ‘Insane in the Brain’?”

A still from the episode of The Simpsons featuring Cypress Hill (Gracie Films/Fox)

This leads to a collaboration between the two groups, upon which Marge Simpson, until now not a fan of the music at the festival, remarks: “Now this, I like.”

After the episode first aired, Cypress Hill fans kept up the rumour that the group would eventually perform with the LSO in real life.

The group have now confirmed that they will, in fact, perform with the orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 10 July.

Cypress Hill in 2022: Percussionist Eric Bobo, B-Real and Sen Dog (Eitan Miskevich)

“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall. It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

Kathryn McDowell DBE, the LSO’s Managing Director said: “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment!

“Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artisitc and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 27 March.