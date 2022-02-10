DaBaby filmed fighting ex DaniLeigh’s brother in a bowling alley

DaBaby has been filmed fighting with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother at a bowling alley.

The rapper – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – has a young child with the singer and dancer.

The pair, however, have had a high-profile on-off relationship. DaniLeigh – real name Danielle Leigh Curiel – was charged with two counts of misdemeanour assault after attacking the rapper on Instagram Live in November.

After DaBaby called the police on DaniLeigh, her brother Brandon Bills threatened the rapper on social media, claiming that he would “catch this one-on-one fade” if he ever came near him.

On Thursday morning (10 February), footage emerged on social media showing DaBaby and Kirk fighting at a Los Angeles bowling alley.

In the clip, which was shared by Instagram page The Shade Room, the two men are seen rolling on the floor and throwing punches in the middle of the bowling lanes while other patrons look on.

The Shade Room claimed that Bills had been “injured significantly” in the incident.

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representatives for comment.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh first met when they collaborated on the 2020 track “Levi High”.

Their relationship has long been tumultuous, with DaBaby claiming the morning after she was charged with assault that they had never been a couple and was a “certified side b****”.