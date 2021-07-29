DaBaby dropped from Parklife Festival after homophobic rant

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Parklife Festival in September with organisers dropping him after his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.

He was originally supposed to be one of the main acts along with the likes of Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Skepta.

An updated version of the festival’s poster was released online and DaBaby’s name is noticeably missing from it.

Since his rant at Rolling Loud, DaBaby has also lost an endorsement deal with boohooMAN and Dua Lipa has removed her remix of “Levitating” with him from Apple Music.

He told the crowd at Rolling Loud to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

His comments have been met with an overwhelmingly negative reception including from Elton John who said in a statement: “HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry.

"We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show.”

The release concluded: "This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

The rapper has since attempted to apologise on Twitter: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.

“But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”