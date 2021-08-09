DaBaby deletes apology over homophobic remarks from Instagram

DaBaby has removed his apology following homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival from his Instagram profile.

The 29-year-old rapper offered a third apology to the LGBT+ community last week following his comments using crude language and asking attendees who weren’t gay men or people not affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights.

He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks”.

In his latest and now-deleted apology, the Cleveland rapper wrote: “I want to apologise to the LGBT+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he added. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.

DaBaby concluded: “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

Many fans are outraged by this move. American writer Saeed Jones tweeted: “I am fascinated by how this man and the people who work for him seem to be wholly INCAPABLE of making good decisions.”

“DaBaby deleting that apology doesn’t matter cuz it wasn’t heartfelt anyway, it was POCKET felt though when he started losing them shows,” wrote a person.

DaBaby was like, “FINE, since you aren’t abiding by my imposed expectations to how everyone should respond to my homophobia, i’ll take my apology BACK!” wrote another person.

“Why delete after all this time? the screenshots are forever now. it exists. it’s out there. there’s no real erasing. It just looks stupid as hell on top of the stupid as hell thing he already said,” one person commented.

Since his comments, DaBaby has been dropped from music festivals including Lollapalooza, Parklife, The Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, Music Midtown, iHeartRadio The Daytime Stage, and Austin City Limits.