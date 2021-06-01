Rapper DaBaby interviewed by police as part of investigation into shooting

Rapper DaBaby was interviewed by police as part of an investigation into a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend, officials have said.

The artist, whose legal name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was one of many people interviewed by officials on Tuesday, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told the Associated Press in a news release.

Rodriguez confirmed the news to The Independent. An earlier police release stated that “multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation”. The latest update stated that “detectives are actively following several leads”.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representatives for comment.

His attorney Drew Findling told TMZ on Tuesday that “Mr Kirk has been released by the police” and “no criminal charges have been filed against him”. The Independent has contacted Findling for further comment. Rodriguez echoed Findling’s statement in a news release.

The shooting was reported in multiple 911 calls just after 11.30pm on Monday, Rodriguez said.

Officers located two injured people – one with a shoulder wound, and the other with a leg wound. One person has been released from the hospital while the other is in critical condition.

DaBaby was nominated for four Grammys in 2020, including in the Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance categories. He had two additional nominations in 2019.

His performance of “Rockstar” during the most recent Grammys ceremony (held in March 2021) was met with praise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report