Victoria Monet offers to replace DaBaby’s verse on Dua Lipa song after rapper’s homophobic comments

Victoria Monet has offered to replace DaBaby’s verse in the popular remix of Dua Lipa’s song “Levitating”, after the Cleveland rapper was condemned for homophobic comments made during his Rolling Loud festival performance.

The 29-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was appearing at the event when he was filmed making negative comments about those living with HIV.

He said to the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

He continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments led to a furious backlash, as Dua Lipa also called out his remarks.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.” she said via her Instagram stories. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with.”

“I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS,” she added.

On Tuesday (27 July), Monet offered to replace DaBaby’s part in Lipa’s song with her own vocals.

She wrote on Twitter: “If she (Dua Lipa) would like to replace DaBaby’s verse on levitating I’m totally available.”

The Terence Higgins Trust, a charity that works on HIV prevention and awareness, issued a statement yesterday (Monday 28 July) to Pink News in which they accused DaBaby of “discrimination” and “spreading misinformation”.

Campaigns Director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, Richard Angell, told the publication: “It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the musical industry and in society at large.”

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV.”

Angell continued: “You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.

“That’s why it’s important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV.”