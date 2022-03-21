The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘King of Reggaeton’ Daddy Yankee announces retirement with final tour and album
Farewell album ‘Legendaddy’ is scheduled for release on 24 March
Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has officially announced his retirement, along with his farewell tour and final album Legendaddy.
The 46-year-old rapper – whose real name is Ramón Ayala – released a press statement on Sunday (20 March) announcing he is stepping back from making music.
“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” he said.
“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”
Ayala rose to prominence with his 2004 hit “Gasolina”, which has been credited for introducing the world to reggaeton. The song’s album Barrio Fino landed at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart, marking it the first reggaeton album to make that spot.
As of March 2022, he has had 86 entries on Hot Latin Songs and 76 entries on Latin Airplay, including his record-breaking song “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi.
In a video shared with fans (translated from Spanish by Rolling Stone), Ayala said: “This career has been a marathon. I finally see the end goal.”
He added: “People say I made this genre global, but it is you who gave me the keys to open the doors and make this genre the biggest in the world.”
Ayala’s five-month North American farewell tour will commence on 10 August in Portland, Oregon and end in Mexico on 2 December.
Legendaddy is scheduled for release on 24 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies