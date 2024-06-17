Dario G star Paul Spencer dies following battle with cancer aged 53

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Spencer, who released dance music under the name Dario G, has died at the age of 53.

His death was announced in a post on his Instagram account on Monday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today. He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore.

“He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.”

Dario G were originally a trio comprising of Spencer and fellow DJs Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer, and took their name from the manager of Crewe Alexandra football club at the time, Dario Gradi.

They were best known for their 1997 hit “Sunchyme”, which reached number two in the UK singles chart and was only kept off the top spot only by Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind”, his tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales.

A year later the trio released “Carnaval de Paris” for the 1998 World Cup in France, with the single reaching number five in the charts.

After Rosser and Stephen Spencer left to pursue other opportunities, Spencer, who was born in Crewe, continued using the Dario G name for his solo act.

In June 2023, Spencer announced that he had been diagnosed with stage IV rectal cancer. He bravely documented his treatment online, and in a video from January revealed the cancer had grown in his liver and had also spread to his lungs.

After news of his death broke, tributes flooded in for the international DJ.

Sonique, who collaborated on a single “Keep on Lovin” shortly before his death, said: “Rest in peace my dear friend. I am so happy we made a song together. You have left us much too soon. We will miss you.”

Electronic duo Phats & Small wrote on Instagram: “Lost for words. One of the good guys, you’ll be missed brother.”

Spencer was known for the Dario G hits ‘Carnaval De Paris’, ‘Sunchyme’ and ‘Ring Of Fire’. ( Twitter/X )

DJ and radio presenter MistaJam wrote: “Sending love and sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, thank you for the music.”

Record producer Sigala posted: “That’s so sad. A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.

“Paul told me many times over the last year ‘go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to. Our health should be more of a priority! He will be missed greatly. Sending love to his family, rest in peace buddy.”

Cancer charity MacMillan added in a statement: “We are sad to hear of Paul’s death and sending love to his friends and family.

“Last year he released a charity single, ‘Savour the Miracle of Life’ with the profits kindly being donated to us to help us support people living with cancer. He was incredibly kind and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”