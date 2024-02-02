Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker arrested on drug charges

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker has been arrested and charged with three misdemeanours.

The 57-year-old country star was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday (1 February) by authorities.

He was charged with two counts of simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violation of vehicle registration.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Department has not released information on what kind of substance Rucker possessed.

He was reportedly released on a $10,500 bond.

Rucker “is fully cooperating with authorities related to the misdemeanour charges”, the singer’s attorney, Mark Puryear, said, according to NBC News.

The musician had been scheduled to perform in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday (2 February). The venue’s website has since removed him from the lineup.

The Independent has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

Rucker co-founded the rock band with schoolmates Mark Bryan, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld and Dean Felber in 1986 at The University of South Carolina.

10 years later, in 1996, Hootie & The Blowfish landed two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for their song “Let Her Cry”.

The four-piece band have released a total of six studio albums since their formation: Cracked Rear View (1994), Fairweather Johnson (1996), Musical Chairs (1998), Scattered, Smother and Shattered (2000), Hootie & The Blowfish (2003), Looking for Lucky (2005) and Imperfect Circle (2019).