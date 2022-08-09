Jump to content
Darryl Hunt death: The Pogues bass player dies aged 72

‘We are saddened beyond words,’ the band wrote

Tom Murray
Tuesday 09 August 2022 19:02
<p>Darryl Hunt of The Pogues performs on stage at O2 Academy on December 16, 2010 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns)</p>

The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72.

The Anglo-Irish punk band announced the musician’s passing on Twitter on Tuesday (9 August).

“We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London,” the band wrote.

“Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022.”

The band added lyrics from their song, “Love You ‘Till The End”, which was written by Hunt.

“I know you want to hear me catch my breath,” they quoted.

“I love you till the end.”

The band’s lead singer, Shane MacGowan, reacted with a tribute of his own on Instagram, sharing an old photo of the bassist with the caption: “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed away, we will all miss him, he was a really great person and friend and a great bass player.

“May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss, and blessings to all of the Pogues and to his family and friends.”

According to RTE, Hunt first worked for the band as a roadie before appearing on their 1988 album If I Should Fall from Grace with God, which featured their Christmas hit, “Fairytale of New York”.

