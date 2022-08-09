Darryl Hunt death: The Pogues bass player dies aged 72

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72.

The Anglo-Irish punk band announced the musician’s passing on Twitter on Tuesday (9 August).

“We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London,” the band wrote.

“Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022.”

The band added lyrics from their song, “Love You ‘Till The End”, which was written by Hunt.

“I know you want to hear me catch my breath,” they quoted.

“I love you till the end.”

The band’s lead singer, Shane MacGowan, reacted with a tribute of his own on Instagram, sharing an old photo of the bassist with the caption: “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed away, we will all miss him, he was a really great person and friend and a great bass player.

“May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss, and blessings to all of the Pogues and to his family and friends.”

According to RTE, Hunt first worked for the band as a roadie before appearing on their 1988 album If I Should Fall from Grace with God, which featured their Christmas hit, “Fairytale of New York”.