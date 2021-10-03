Dave Grohl has said he has “many ideas” for a new cover for Nirvana’s 1991 album, Nevermind.

The original album artwork shows a naked baby in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill.

Spencer Elden, the man who appears in the artwork, is suing Kurt Cobain’s estate alleging child pornography and sexual exploitation.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Grohl hinted that the cover of Nevermind might be changed for any subsequent reissues. “I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” he said. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

Speaking about his general attitude to litigation, the Nirvana and Foo Fighters star added: “I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Grohl – who performed with Cobain in Nirvana from 1990 to 1994 – opened up about losing his former bandmate to suicide.

He also revealed in another interview that he and Cobain survived on 99 cent (£0.74) corn dogs while writing Nevermind.

Last month (24 September) marked the 30-year anniversary of Nevermind, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time.