Brit Award-winning rapper Dave has moved fans to tears with his new track “Heart Attack”.

The track is featured on his latest album, We’re All Alone in This Together, which has been released today (23 July).

“Heart Attack” sees the artist, whose real name is David Omoregie, rap candidly about themes including knife crime, deaths of young Black men, and immigration. The nearly 10-minute-long track concludes with an outro by his mother.

A tweet by Dave before the album’s release suggested that “Heart Attack” would serve as a successor to his 2016 track “Panic Attack”, which appeared on the artist’s debut record.

Fans shared their reactions to the new album on social media, with many singling out “Heart Attack” as a high point.

“Defo teared up while hearing that,” wrote one person.

“What a masterpiece ‘Heart Attack’ is,” wrote another. “Dave’s mum deserves more than the world.”

A different Twitter user wrote: “Dave – ‘Heart Attack’ Got me weeping this early morning.”

“That thing Dave did on ‘Heart Attack’ where he rapped for 8 straight minutes no break, no hook, no chorus. Just. Rap. I loved it,” wrote someone else.

We’re All Alone in This Together is out now.