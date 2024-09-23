Traffic founder Dave Mason cancels tour to seek ‘immediate’ medical attention

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Traffic founder Dave Mason has canceled his upcoming tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist, 78, had been set to tour the US west coast from September to November.

A statement posted to Mason’s official Instagram page reads: “Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his Fall ‘Traffic Jam 2024’ west coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention.

“His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025.”

In addition, Mason is quoted as saying: “I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders. I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

The Independent has contacted Mason’s representatives for further comment.

Traffic circa 1970: Steve Winwood (in foreground), Chris Wood, Jim Capaldi and Dave Mason (l-r) ( Keystone/Getty Images )

Mason was one of the original members of the influential psychedelic rock band Traffic, alongside guitarist Steve Winwood, drummer Jim Capaldi and multi-instrumentalist Chris Wood. They formed in Birmingham in 1967.

Mason went on to leave the band following the release of their 1967 debut album Mr. Fantasy, but rejoined midway through sessions for their 1968 follow-up Traffic.

Among Mason’s best-known compositions are “Feelin’ Alright“, famously recorded by Joe Cocker in 1969, “Hole in My Shoe” and “Only You Know and I Know.”

Mason also appears on a host of classic rock records. He sings backing vocals on his late friend Jimi Hendrix’s 1968 single “Crosstown Traffic” and features on The Rolling Stones’s 1968 album Beggars Banquet and George Harrison’s 1970 record All Things Must Pass.

He has released 15 solo albums since 1970, including most recently Alone Together, Again in 2020.

Earlier this year Mason published a memoir, Only You Know & I Know.

In total 13 shows and appearances have been canceled, beginning with a gig and the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona and including performances at the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas, the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, The Canyon in Montclair, The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, The Libbey Bowl in Ojai, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego, The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, The Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande, Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz, The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

A book signing event at Nashville Social Club in Carson City has also been canceled. Ticket holders are instructed to contact their point of purchase for details about refunds.