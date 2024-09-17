Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Dave Navarro has issued a joint statement with his Jane’s Addiction bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, after the rock band cancelled their tour following an onstage bust-up involving frontman Perry Farrell.

The guitarist had remained largely silent after the incident last week – in which the singer threw a punch at him in the middle of a live show – with the exception of a cryptic message shared from his Instagram.

A full statement has since been shared by Navarro and signed off by his two bandmates, bassist Avery and drummer Perkins, informing fans that they saw no alternative to cancelling the tour after Friday’s shocking scenes.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” the statement, posted late on Monday 16 September, said.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen.”

On Friday 13 September, the band’s reunion gig at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston ended in chaos after Farrell began shouting at Navarro midway through the performance.

Evidently angry, he then proceeded to shove the guitarist and throw a punch before being dragged away by Avery and several crew members.

Navarro was widely praised for his calm response, with footage showing him standing still and placing a hand on Farrell’s chest in an attempt to get him to back off.

Perry Farrell was involved in an altercation with his Jane’s Addiction bandmate Dave Navarro ( X/Twitter )

Shortly after the incident, the band cancelled their next scheduled show on Sunday (15 September), before cancelling the remaining of the tour in its entirety.

In a brief statement issued on Monday (September 16), the group said: “The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.”

In a separate statement to The Independent, Farrell added: “This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”