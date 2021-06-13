Former American Idol contestant David Archuleta has revealed that he is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Mormon singer was runner up on the musical competition series in 2008, releasing three albums before taking a two-year break to work as a missionary in Chile in 2012.

In a post shared on social media on Saturday (12 June) night, Archuleta said that he came out as gay to his family in 2014, but later felt more on “a spectrum of bisexual”.

He said that he wanted to share his story because he knew “many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way” and to let them know they are “not alone”.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” the singer wrote. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.

“Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges.”

Archuleta continued: “There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (I know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have.

“Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers. I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself.”

Archuleta said that Christians, including Mormons, should “do better” to listen to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am... You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan,” he wrote.