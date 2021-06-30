David Baddiel has spoken of his delight at England’s historic victory against Germany yesterday (Tuesday 29 June), 25 years after they were knocked out of the semi-finals in the 1996 Euro tournament.

The comedian’s football anthem “Three Lions” was bellowed by fans around Wembley Stadium after Gareth Southgate’s team secured their 2-0 victory, with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

“It feels like it is a huge narrative arc for me and Frank Skinner and for our song because of course we were there in 1996 when Germany destroyed the dream of that particular summer,” he told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.

“And we have actually been together at other England and Germany games that England have crashed out of major tournaments at. So it just felt unbelievable to think that we might win this one. At the start of the game I was tense for quite a long time, until Jack Grealish came on and changed the game.”

Baddiel said he was left “blind with joy” after Sterling scored in the second half: “It is one of those moments where – I was there with my son as well as Frank and Frank’s son – and then everyone around us is just blind with joy for a little while.”

“You just can’t think about anything apart from the euphoria you are feeling in that moment.”

“Three Lions” was recorded by Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds, and continues to be the most popular footballing anthem for England.

Earlier this month, Spotify revealed that streams were already surging as fans got into the spirit for Euro 2020.