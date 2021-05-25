Megadeth has announced it will be parting ways with bassist Dave Ellefson after he was accused of grooming an underage girl.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” the Grammy-winning thrash-metal band wrote in a statement on social media. “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.”

Ellefson has denied allegations that he groomed an underage girl online, in a statement posted to his personal Instagram account.

Megadeth had previously released a statement when the allegations arose earlier in May. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band said. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself.

“As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.”

Video of the 56-year-old Ellefson interacting with a young fan surfaced online earlier in the month, with allegations soon following that the woman involved was under the age of consent at the time the footage was captured.

In response, Ellefson wrote on social media on Monday (10 May) that while the leaked film is “certainly embarrassing”, it only shows “private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family”.