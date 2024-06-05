David Lynch announces new album with Twin Peaks collaborator Chrystabell

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

David Lynch has announced a new album,Cellophane Memories, with his collaborative partner and Twin Peaks star Chrystabell, is due for release in August.

The renowned director and musician was inspired to create a new body of work after a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he witnessed a “bright light”.

As Lynch recalls, the light became “the lilt of Chrystabell’s voice” and “revealed a secret to him”.

The announcement is accompanied by a new single, titled “Sublime Eternal Love”, and an accompanying video that was directed by Lynch himself.

“Sublime Eternal Love” features Chrystabel’s warm, mesmerising delivery, as she sings in a manner that allows snatches of lyrics to stand out: “He fell down crying... calling out he cried... cried for understanding... and the noise turned to music.”

In the video, she is depicted as three different versions of herself in the same frame, with each version singing a different line that harmonises with the other two.

Lynch, 78, and Chrystabell, 46, have created two previous albums together, and also collaborated on Twin Peaks: The Return, in which the Texas-born actor and singer played the role of Agent Tammy Preston.

The album artwork for ‘Cellophane’ by David Lynch and Chrystabell ( Sacred Bones )

She says that the album contains “many doors that are left open to wonder, wander and get turned around in”.

“It’s like mood music,” she says, “not that it creates mood, but more that it reflects your own.”

Lynch, known for films such as Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive, teased the project earlier this week, announcing on X/Twitter that “something is coming along”.

The full tracklist for Cellophane Memories is as follows:

1. “She Knew”

2. “The Sky Falls”

3. “You Know The Rest”

4. “So Much Love”

5. “Two Lovers Kiss”

6. “The Answers to the Questions”

7. “With Small Animals”

8. “Reflections in a Blade”

9. “Dance of Light”

10. “Sublime Eternal Love”

The album is available to pre-order now and will be released on 2 August via Sacred Bones records.