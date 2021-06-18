Demi Lovato reflects on fro-yo shop controversy: ‘I’m willing to learn’

Demi Lovato has commented on the recent social media controversy they were involved in a few months ago involving a Los Angeles frozen yoghurt shop.

At the time, they took to social media to accuse the yoghurt shop, The Bigg Chill, of promoting harmful diet messaging, writing that they found it “extremely hard” to order from the shop when “you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter”.

They continued, writing, “Do better please” and using the hashtag #DietCultureVultures.

This week, the Cool for the Summer singer said during an appearance on “Audacy Check In” via Facebook Live that their “emotions got the best of” them during their heated exchanges with The Bigg Chill because they were “so passionate” about calling out diet culture.

“Every time I’ve made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it’s gotten lost in translation a little bit,” they said. “It was me talking about something I was very passionate about pertaining to the diet culture, and I realized that because I was so passionate … I let my emotions get the best of me and it didn’t allow me to explain where I was coming from as easily as it would have been on a podcast.”

Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this spring, said that they want to “have conversations where people can see my face, they can hear my voice and they can see that I’m still learning” to avoid a miscommunication.

“I’m by no means an expert on many, many things,” they added. “But, I’m willing to learn about it and I’m willing to continue to have conversations that either educate me or others on how to make the world a better place.”

Lovato’s original post caused significant backlash online as many people argued that the shop was catering to people with dietary needs such as diabetes and celiac disease, as well as other allergies.

The Bigg Chill also responded to the accusation, writing in their own Instagram story: “We carry items for diabetics, celiac disease, vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

In an additional private message to the singer, which they reposted, the store said, “we are not diet vultures” and “we cater to all of our customers”.

Following the online conversation, Lovato posted an eight-and-a-half minute video on Instagram in which they explained that “because [messaging] wasn’t clear, I definitely jumped to conclusions”.

The former actor explained that when they are passionate about something, their messaging can become unclear.

Speaking in the video, they said: “My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business,” adding, “I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way - I just get really passionate.”