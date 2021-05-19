Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary in video to fans

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary, explaining to fans that they will be using “they/them” pronouns from now on.

In a video posted on Wednesday morning (19 May), the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told their fans they had been “doing some healing and self-reflective work” in the past year that had ultimately led to them re-examining their gender identity.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” they began. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had this revelation that I identify as non-binary.

“With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to ‘they/them’. I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

In a series of subsequent tweets, they explained: “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Last month, Lovato revealed they cut their hair off to free themselves from the “gender and sexuality norms” placed on them by their religion.

They debuted their short pixie cut last November. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, Lovato said that cutting their hair was a sign that they were putting themselves before their career for the first time.

Earlier this year, Lovato released an intensely personal documentary, Dancing with the Devil.

The YouTube series, which was released in March, chronicles the months leading up to Lovato’s 2018 overdose and their journey back to sobriety.

In it, the singer revealed they were “left for dead” after being sexually assaulted by their heroin dealer.