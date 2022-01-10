Demi Lovato reveals new ‘Grandmother Spider’ tattoo by celebrity tattooist Dr Woo
‘It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things’
Demi Lovato has shown fans their new tattoo of a spider on the side of their head.
The 29-year-old singer, who uses they/them pronouns, shared photos of the new ink on their Instagram Stories over the weekend.
The tattoo shows a large black spider from a side/top angle, with 3D-style detail and shading, positioned just above Lovato’s ear.
“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote in a post. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in this world.”
The design appears to have been inspired by a passage from the Native American folk tale, Grandmother Spider Brings the Light.
The ink was completed by Dr Woo, who is known as the go-to tattoo artist for celebrities including Drake, Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz. He recently inked a new piece for Romeo Beckham on the back of his neck.
Last year, Lovato explained that their evolving style is a way to break free from the “heteronormative box” they felt confined to for years.
Their seventh album, Dancing with the Devil, was released in 2021 along with a YouTube documentary of the same name, which explored the singer’s near-fatal overdose in 2018.
