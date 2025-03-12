Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Lovato has promised fans she’s “okay” after her hands appeared to be shaking in a recent TikTok video.

On the latest episode of her social media cooking series, Cooking with Demi, the 32-year-old actor and singer faced her fears of raw poultry by trying out a new roasted chicken recipe.

“It seems overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun. And I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed,” she began the video.

“I hate raw chicken. I’m afraid I’m gonna get Salmonella; it’s disgusting, there’s juice,” the Camp Rock alum added, bringing the uncooked chicken to the sink to drain the liquid.

As Lovato continued prepping the chicken, her hands showed a slight tremor during some of the close-up shots, worrying some viewers.

“I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard,” one worried fan commented. The singer quickly put their mind at ease, responding: “I’m okay! I promise.”

Demi Lovato worried fans after her hands appeared shaky in a TikTok cooking video ( Demi Lovato/TikTok )

The pop star further addressed her nerves in the caption of the video, writing: “It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now.”

Lovato, who rose to fame as a Disney child star, has been vocal over the years about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

She previously opened up about her near-fatal overdose in 2018, saying that after the incident, she felt like she was “walking in a coma.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I wasn’t experiencing life,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer said at the time. “I ultimately was in this walking coma, where I wasn’t feeling any pain but I also wasn’t feeling any joy.”

She later examined the dangers of childhood fame in her 2024 documentary, Child Star. Released on Hulu, the movie featured interviews with fellow child stars Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, and Alyson Stoner, who discussed their experiences growing up in the spotlight.

While speaking to Stoner in the documentary, Lovato shared that “finding drugs was easy. That was the only way I knew how to escape.”

Ahead of the movie’s release, she additionally revealed that she was the “breadwinner” of the family growing up.

“Having the child be the breadwinner almost inherently changes the dynamic of a family,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then it becomes, like, how do you discipline that breadwinner?”

She added: “I mean, they’d try to ground me, but I was an egotistical child star, and I thought I was on top of the world. I’d be like, ‘But I pay the bills,’ and what do you say to that?”