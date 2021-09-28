Demi Lovato has revealed that they had a “beautiful” encounter with aliens in Joshua Tree, California.

The singer made the claims during a recent interview with E! News.

“We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50ft away, maybe less,” said Lovato.

“It was kind of floating above the ground just like 10 or 15ft, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me.”

The 29-year-old described the moment as a “beautiful and incredible experience” that “changed the way” they see the world.

“You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed,” said Lovato. “It changes your reality, for sure.”

This was not the first time that the Disney alum believed they had encountered a UFO.

On their 28th birthday last year, the “Cool for the Summer” singer claimed they “made [alien] contact” in what they described as a “pretty mind blowing experience”.

(Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Lovato told Entertainment Weekly: “We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky.”

They went on to explain how a “huge light” formed the shape of a question mark in the sky above them.

Lovato is due to release a new documentary series titled Unidentified, in which the singer explores the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Unidentified comprises four episodes that follow Lovato, their sister Dallas and their skeptical friend Matthew Scott Montgomery as they meet alien abductees and investigate recent eyewitness accounts.

The trio also look into secret government reports on the subject of UFOs and possible alien sightings.

Unidentified premiers on the US network Peacock on Thursday (30 September). Details of a UK release are yet to be announced.