Denny Laine, who co-founded Wings with Paul McCartney, dies aged 79

Denny Laine, a founding member of both the Moody Blues and Wings, has died aged 79.

The news was confirmed in a social media statement by his wife, Elizabeth Hines.

“My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning,” Hines wrote on Instagram. “I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.”

Laine’s death came after a short battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. “Each infection weakened and damaged his lungs,” wrote Hines. “He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained. All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.”

Laine was born Brian Hines in Birmingham in 1994. He gave his first solo guitar performance at the age of 12, and soon after formed his first band Denny Laine and the Diplomats. His new name was inspired by hiding out in ‘dens’, and by the singer Frankie Laine.

Wings (left-right): Denny Laine, Steve Holly, Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, and Laurence Juber. (Getty Images)

In May 1964, Laine formed a new band with Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder. They became known as the Moody Blues, and Laine sang lead vocals on their first hit “Go Now”.

After leaving the Moody Blues in 1966, Laine formed the Electric String Band. The following year the group shared the bill with the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Procul Harum at London’s Saville Theatre.

More to follow...