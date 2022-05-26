Andy Fletcher death: Depeche Mode keyboardist dies aged 60
News was announced by the band on Twitter
Andy Fletcher, keyboard player and founding member of Depeche Mode has died. He was 60.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the band wrote: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy “Fletch” Fletcher.”
It continued: “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”
This is breaking news story. More to follow...
