Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have poured in for “phenomenal” bass player Derrick McIntyre, who worked with major artists including Jamiroquai, after he died in a five-car crash last week.

Grandfather and musician Derrick McIntyre, 66, had recorded albums with artists such as Emeli Sandé, Will Young and Beverley Knight. He was best known for his work on Jamiroquai’s hit 2005 album, Dynamite.

The bassist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Bushey after officers were called at 7.38am on 2 February to a collision on the A41 North Western Avenue.

Five vehicles were involved including McIntyre’s bronze Vauxhall Astra. Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment.

McIntyre worked with the Nineties funk-pop group Jamiroquai, on their sixth studio album Dynamite in 2005. The band enjoyed success in the nineties with their third album breaking the Guiness world record in 1996 for bestselling funk album in history at the time.

The group, fronted by Jay Kay, headlined Britain’s biggest metropolitan festival, Victorious, at the three-day event in Portsmouth last year.

The 66-year-old grandfather was pronounced dead at the scene (Derrick McIntyre)

Paying tribute, the musician’s family said on Friday (9 February): “Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and friend.

“He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight and many more.

“Dad was a great man who influenced many that came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging every chance he could.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all - not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole. We will forever miss his love, humour and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.”

amiroquai performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California (Getty Images for Coachella)

In another tribute online, McIntyre’s family referred to him as a “phenomenal bass player”.

The Independent has contacted Jamiroquai for comment.

Hertfordshire police have confirmed they are working to establish the circumstances behind the incident and are appealing for more information.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in Hertfordshire Police’s Force Communications Room via their online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Tuello.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.