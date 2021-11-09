Diana Ross confirmed for Glastonbury 2022 legends slot

Diana Ross has been confirmed to play Glastonbury 2022 where she’ll appear in the coveted legends slot.

The Supremes star will appear on Sunday 26 June at the festival, tackling the traditional teatime legends slot that has previously played host to the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

In a statement released today (9 November), Ross said: “I’m so excited and grateful to finally know, that I’ll be seeing you at Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs, Sunday, June 26, 2022.”

Confirming the slot, Glastonbury also shared the news on Twitter: “We are thrilled to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at #Glastonbury2022.”

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis added: “I’m thrilled to be able to let you know that the magnificent @DianaRoss is coming to play at @glastonbury next summer. We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year.”

The appearance will mark Ross’s Glastonbury debut. She was due to play the 2020 edition of the festival for its 50th anniversary until the event was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ross, who released her brand new album Thank You last Friday (5 November), will follow on from Kylie Minogue’s popular legends slot in 2019. As well as being one of the most attended slots of the weekend, it also went on to become the BBC’s most-watched Glastonbury performance of all time after 3.9 million viewers watched the performance.

Billie Eilish has been previously announced as a headliner for the 2022 event; she will become the youngest ever solo act to headline the festival.