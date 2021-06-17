Diana Ross’s fans are mesmerised as singer announces first new music in 15 years

Diana Ross has returned with a surprise new track “Thank You” after a long gap of 15 years.

Dropping at midnight on Thursday (17 June), the single is one of the 13 songs on the legendary singer’s Thank You EP, which is to be released on 10 September 2021.

Recorded in her home studio, the album is set to feature the 77-year-old singer’s first original lyrics in 22 years. Her last album was 2006’s I Love You, and her last album of original material was 1999’s Every Day Is a New Day.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” Ross said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

Thank You will feature collaborations with Jimmy Napes, Spike Stent, Tayla Parx and Jack Antonoff, among others.

Ross’s fans celebrated the news, with one Twitter user writing: “Wow! Finally! I’ve been waiting for new music from you for so long! Loving this snippet, and want more! There will never ever be another female performer like you!”

“Thank you thank you thank you!! and I can’t say that enough. Ms Ross, you are so loved by the whole world. Thank you again for your music, the love you give to all of your fans all over the world. You have a beautiful heart and soul. A fan always!!” wrote another fan.

Another tweet read: “Been waiting sooo long for this! Another amazing track sung by the voice that cannot be copied! It’s original, gorgeous, and touches the heart! Thank you for sending out positivity when we need it most!”

A press release announcing the album notes that it “offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together”.