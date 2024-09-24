Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been granted limited contact with his children and family members since he’s been behind bars.

The 54-year-old music mogul and father of seven was arrested on September 16 and indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite having pleaded not guilty to the charges, he’s been denied bail twice and remains in jail.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Combs has been able “to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper has three sons: Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, and four daughters: Chance, 18, twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17, and Love, 23 months.

“He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being,” the source told People. “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”

Combs shared Christian and his twin daughters with actor and model Kim Porter, who died in 2018. Quincy is Porter’s first child whom she had with her ex-husband Al B Sure!. Combs later adopted him.

Combs shares his son Justin with stylist Misa Hylton and his daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman. He welcomed his youngest daughter, Love, in October 2022 with Dana Tran.

(L-R) Jessie, Chance, Diddy, D’Lila and Justin Combs ( Getty Images )

Another insider told People that Combs’s children are “in a state of crisis and shock” following their father’s arrest.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the children in the state they’re in,” the source said. “This is their father. But to them, he’s not Diddy – he’s Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

At Combs’s arraignment on September 17, an unsealed federal indictment revealed that he allegedly threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

He’s also been accused of running a criminal enterprise that included his associates, employees and the influence of his business empire to coerce, control and abuse female victims.

That includes “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment handed up by a New York grand jury.

For nearly a year, Combs has faced a series of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse, rape and misconduct.

During his first hearing, his lawyer Marc Agnifilio, called Combs “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He said the musician has been cooperating with federal authorities and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the arrest.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said in a statement.

A hearing for Combs is scheduled for October 9 at 2pm.