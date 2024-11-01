Diddy played J-Lo on loop during sexual encounter, model claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs insisted on watching then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s music videos during a sexual encounter, former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy has claimed.

Combs, 54, is currently “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to reports.

Speaking on the Daily Mail podcast The Trial of Diddy, Kennedy said she met Combs in 2000 while she was working as a dancer at topless club Seventh Heaven in Tokyo, Japan.

After Combs visited the club, she says he invited her and two friends to a “party” in his hotel room. When they arrived, Combs answered the door wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of champagne.

“I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him,” said Kennedy. “I was like, ‘This is not a party.’ This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting.”

Kennedy went on to say that when they entered the room, the television was playing Jennifer Lopez’s music videos. Combs and Lopez were dating at the time, and he was one of the producers who had worked on her debut album On the 6 the previous year.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attending the 2000 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [J-Lo’s] videos,” Kennedy said. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on.”

Kennedy went on to say that Combs drew the line at drug use. “We were doing cocaine that evening, and he said that he didn’t like drugs and that he didn’t want anything like that around him,” she claimed. “So we would sneak in the bathroom and do it, because he said he only smoked pot and he didn’t want the drugs around him.”

After an hour, Combs allegedly took Kennedy and another woman into a bedroom.

“He took us to the bedroom and proceeded to get naked,” Kennedy said. “He instructed us to go down on him. And we just, we both did. We had quite a bit of champagne at that point. And we just did what he said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“It wasn’t forceful. There’s nothing forceful about it. It was just, he’s like, this is what I want. And both the, me and the other girl proceeded to pleasure him that way.”

After the encounter was over, Kennedy says a bodyguard entered the room and became enraged, saying: “That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?”

The bodyguard proceeded to violently eject the women from the room, while Combs looked on. “[The bodyguard] was just so violent and so angry,” said Kennedy. “We just couldn’t believe what was happening. We were in shock. First of all, how does he have that much access to Puff Daddy’s room? That’s the first thing I thought. How does he just come in like that?”

The Independent has approached Combs for comment.

Last month it was revealed that Lopez’s first husband, actor Ojani Noa, believes Combs was partially to blame for their divorce.