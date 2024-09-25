Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues statement from jail calling Kim Porter memoir ‘a fake’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Sean “Diddy” Combs has issued a statement from prison, calling a damning memoir allegedly written by his late ex-wife Kim Porter, a fake.

The 54-year-old music mogul and father of seven was arrested on 16 September and indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite having pleaded not guilty to the charges, he’s been denied bail twice and remains in jail.

In the 60-page book titled Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, from the Other Side..., which is said to be filled with grammatical errors and spelling mistakes, a number of graphic allegations are made about the incarcerated rapper’s sexual encounters, including accusations of physical abuse.

His attorney Erica Wolf said in a statement: “The Kim Porter ‘memoir’ is fake. It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.

“Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir’, it is an established fact that Ms Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

Porter and Combs’ children have also distanced themselves from the book as they said in a statement, “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

In a 14-page indictment, prosecutors allege Combs coerced and drugged women to participate in recorded “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity – which he called “Freak Offs” – that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers. Over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were found at Combs’ property.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

Diddy has slammed the alleged memoir as a ‘fake’ ( Getty )

He said: “Mr. Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end.”

The music mogul was also recently hit with a $100m default judgment over an alleged sexual assault from a 1997 party against Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith.

Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge granted the award to Cardello-Smith, an inmate who filed the lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party 30 years ago. Combs has strenuously denied all wrongdoing.