Diddy denies sex crime allegations as fourth accuser files lawsuit

US music star Diddy has issued a public statement after a fourth woman in recent weeks filed a lawsuit against him, alleging sexual abuse and trafficking.

On Wednesday, 6 December, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him and two others of sex trafficking and rape.

The music mogul, real name Sean Combs, is accused alongside his longtime collaborator and former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man of allegedly “gang raping” a 17-year-old girl inside Combs’ recording studio in Manhattan in 2003.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has denied the allegations against him (Getty Images for MTV)

According to Rolling Stone, the suit states that “Jane Doe”, then a high school student, was trafficked across state lines and plied with “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol”.

In response to the new legal action, Combs issued a passionate denial of the crimes he’d been accused of in a statement to the music publication, as well as in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” Combs concluded.

The 14-page suit alleges that Pierre invited the teenager to meet Combs after spotting her in a lounge in the Detroit, Michigan area.

“Jane Doe” claims that Pierre invited her on a trip to New York on a private jet, on which he sexually assaulted her “forc[ing] Ms Doe’s head down to perform oral sex on him”.

It is claimed that after the plane landed in New Jersey, a vehicle transported the teen, Pierre and the unnamed man to a studio where Combs was working.

The filing claims that the 17-year-old was fed a “copious” amount of intoxicants as Combs, Pierre, and the third man hit on her “incessantly” and groped her body.

The rapper says he allegations are an attempt to ‘assassinate his character’

Combs, who was 34 at the time, allegedly then took the inebriated teen to a bathroom where he removed her skirt and underwear before raping her, the suit claims.

Lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor filed the new lawsuit on behalf of “Jane Doe” after he previously represented R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in her complaint against Combs last month, which accused him of serial sexual assault and trafficking.

Combs and Ventura settled the suit the day after it was filed. Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, told The Independent at the time: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Last month, Combs stepped down from his position as chairman of the television network Revolt after three sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him in a week.

He had co-founded the music-focused network with Andy Schuon in 2013.