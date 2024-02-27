Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexually assaulting male producer

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A music producer has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

The new lawsuit, filed in federal court New York, accuses the music mogul of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also said that the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked.

Combs’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, branded the events described in the lawsuit as “pure fiction”.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” he said. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

In the lawsuit, which was filed by lawyer Tyrone Blackburn on behalf of the producer, it is claimed that Combs made him solicit sex workers and pressured him to sleep with them.

It also describes a time when the producer suspected he was drugged, after waking up in a bed with two sex workers.

The legal claim is the latest in a string of sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs, 54, in recent months.

Combs has denied the allegations against him (Getty Images for MTV)

In November, he and R&B singer Cassie, full name Cassandra Ventura, settled a lawsuit after she claimed that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by the rapper on many occasions over the course of 10 years.

Her lawsuit alleged that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Cassie said that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started and that, as she was trying to end it in 2018, he forced her into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

Diddy vehemently denied the allegations through his lawyer. Both he and Cassie said the settlement was reached “amicably”.

Diddy with Cassie in 2006, shortly after she was signed to his label (Alamy)

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, told The Independent: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’s decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims.

“He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms Ventura the best.”

Another of Diddy’s accusers is a woman who alleges that he raped her two decades ago, when she was 17 years old.

Combs vehemently denied the allegations. In a statement in December, he called the claims “sickening” and said his accusers were “looking for a quick payday”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he said in a statement. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”