Dionne Warwick announces series of UK tour dates
The 82-year-old will kick off her UK tour in Gatehead before concluding in London on 14 May
Legendary US singer Dionne Warwick has announced she will perform at eight special shows in the UK.
The news came shortly after the 82-year-old star became one of the latest recipients of a Kennedy Center Honor, alongside comedian Billy Crystal and actor Queen Latifah.
The Don't Make Me Over tour will begin its UK leg at Gateshead's The Glasshouse on Sunday 5 May, 2024, with tickets going on sale on Friday 8 December at 10am via Ticketmaster.
The “Walk on By” singer will then travel across the UK visiting Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Salford, Bristol, and Southend before concluding at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Tuesday 14 May.
Warwick said in a statement: “I’m so thrilled to be coming back to the UK and bringing a brand-new show to my fans. I’ll be sharing stories & personal anecdotes from my life along with footage from my recent documentary, Don’t Make Me Over. And of course, I’ll be singing some of my favourite songs from my career.”
The evening will feature hits from across Warwick’s decades-long career, including a selection of classic Warwick/Burt Bacharach/Hal David songs such as “I Say A Little Prayer”, “Do You Know The Way To San Jose” and “Walk On By.”
She will be joined on stage by interviewer Dave Wooley, her band plus a multimedia set up with an LED screen showing highlights from her recently released documentary, Don’t Make Me Over.
You can find her UK tour dates below:
Sun 5 May – Gateshead – The Glasshouse
Tue 7 May – Edinburgh – Usher Hall
Thu 9 May – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall
Sat 11 May – Birmingham – Symphony Hall
Sun 12 May – Salford – The Lowry
Tue 14 May – London – Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Thu 16 May – Bristol – Beacon
Sun 19 May – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion
In Don’t Make Me Over, Snoop Dogg recalled meeting Warwick for the first time, saying: “We were kind of, like, scared and shook up.”
The rapper revealed that Warwick was not impressed with the misogynistic slurs in his songs and had arranged a meeting with him, Tupac and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight to give them a dressing down.
Warwick said she told the group of rappers: “You guys are all going to grow up. You’re going have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?’
Snoop Dogg appreciated the singer’s advice, explaining: “She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked.”
“We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”
