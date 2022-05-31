Diplo shared a video of himself being refused entry to a yacht party in Cannes that he was supposed to be DJing at.

The “Where Are U Now” artist jokingly captioned the video on Instagram, “Next time I’m adding myself to [the] guest list.”

The clip shows the DJ appealing to the security outside the boat, one of whom shrugs in response to him saying the owner asked him to perform.

Other members of staff appear to be checking the guestlist as another woman also tries to inform security who Diplo is.

“The yacht was so empty I was about to take the L and go get food,” the DJ wrote in an overlayed caption on the video.

Fortunately, the owner of the boat then arrives and tells security to let him in. Diplo can be heard taunting the staff after the owner lets him in: “But you said I wasn’t on the list?”

Diplo had previously attended the 28th annual amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival.

At the exclusive 800-person event, one guest won an auction to have lunch with Robert DeNiro and a painting by his father Robert De Niro Sr.