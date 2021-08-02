Dizzee Rascal charged with assaulting woman after domestic disturbance

Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman following an incident in south London.

The rapper, 36, is due to appear in court next month over the alleged disturbance, which took place at a flat in Streatham, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the address on 8 June and arrested the artist, real name Dylan Mills, at the scene on suspicion of common assault.

The force said a woman reported minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police told The Independent: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June.

“Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment. Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 September.”

Last month, Mills marked the 18th anniversary of his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, which included hits such as “I Luv U” and “Fix Up, Look Sharp”.

The rapper, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2020 for his services to music, is due to play a run of shows this August in London and Swindon.