Dizzee Rascal claims Glastonbury bosses were too ‘scared’ to make him a headliner over Gorillaz

Dizzee Rascal has said Glastonbury organisers “didn’t have the confidence” to make him a headliner at the 2010 festival.

The “Dance Wiv Me” artist had a spot near the top of the bill that year, with him performing after acts such as Snoop Dogg and Vampire Weekend.

His performance was initially placed immediately before the original headliners, U2, but the Irish band were forced to pull out of the festival when frontman Bono suffered a back injury.

Dizzee, real name Dylan Mills, assumed he would simply be moved up to become a headliner, but instead festival bosses brought in Gorillaz to replace U2.

Speaking recently on JD’s In The Duffle Bag podcast, Dizzee said: “I should have headlined Glastonbury. I’ve done Glastonbury since I think 2008, that might have been the first time I did it. I was one from the headline, and then someone dropped out, so they should have moved me up, but then they put on Gorillaz or someone.”

He added: “It’s the confidence, they didn’t have the confidence. Even though they’d seen me smashing the s*** out of it, they were just scared. And then Gorillaz came on, and no offence to them, but you’re not getting the same thing. You can’t put them on after me – are you alright?”

The Independent has contacted Glastonbury for comment.

Today marks the 18th anniversary of Dizzee’s debut album, Boy In Da Corner, which included hits such as “I Luv U” and “Fix Up, Look Sharp”.

He is playing a run of shows this August in London and Swindon.