DJ Fat Tony has shared images of his swollen and bruised eye after he appeared to be punched in the face during a gig in Margate.

The DJ and podcaster, real name Anthony Marnoch, initially shared an Instagram post that said he had been hurt at a gig while performing last Friday (13 December) at the the Lido in Kent.

Kent Police confirmed that officers are investing a report of a man in his fifties allegedly being assaulted by another man in the early hours of Saturday (14 December) morning, while working as a DJ.

They said “the victim was treated for facial injuries” at the scene, and also attended a hospital.

In an update this week, Marnoch, 57, shared a video in which viewers could see his bruises and bloody eye, as he wrote: “Just a quick update on the face and head I just wanna thank you all for the love you’ve made a bad situation a whole lot better big love guys LOVE ALWAYS WINS X.”

He also shared clips to his Instagram Stories that showed the moment of the alleged assault.

In his initial statement, Marnoch added he was treated at a hospital’s A&E unit but was “absolutely gutted” to tell fans he had to cancel his Saturday show at London venue No90 Hackney Wick.

“I’m really sorry that I won’t be seeing you tonight but we will reschedule everything,” he added.

“Big love guys – I’m just gutted, really gutted.”

open image in gallery DJ FatTony shared pictures of his injuries ( Instagram )

He said he was “under doctors’ orders” to “rest and get better”, and he would be “OK” and is “on the mend”.

“I really am so sorry,” he added. “I will make it up to you all in the new year. Happy Christmas everyone, take care of yourselves.”

The event will be rescheduled for January, he said.

open image in gallery Fat Tony with friend Gemma Collins (Suzan Moore/PA) ( PA Archive )

This Morning presenter Jodie Gibson responded to the post with: “Awww mate, sending you so much love.”

Artist Dame Tracey Emin, who lives in Margate, wrote: “Dear Tony, sending you lots of love.”

Actor Kate Magowan said, “I’m so sorry this happened. Just appalling. Sending love,” while TV presenter Davina McCall wrote: “This is terrible… Love you so much x (kiss) call (you) tomorrow.”

Musician and producer MNEK posted “OMG WTF”, while chef Gizzi Erskine writing: “Jesus Christ!!! Tony ffs. Aaargh. Let me at em xxxxxx”.

“Bloody hell Tony,” Carol Vorderman wrote. “Please get better soon.”

open image in gallery DJ Fat Tony. (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

In a statement, a Kent Police spokesman said: “[We are] investigating the report of an assault at the Lido Leisure Centre in Ethelbert Terrace, Margate.

“It is alleged a man in his 50s was working as a DJ at the premises when he was assaulted by another man between 1.15am and 1.37am on Saturday 14 December 2024.

“Patrols and paramedics attended the scene and the victim was treated for facial injuries. He subsequently went to hospital for further medical attention.”

On Sunday, Marnoch gave an update on his condition saying he was in “a lot of pain and (his face is) swollen”, as he gave thanks for the “outpouring of support”.

He also said he was at home with his dogs and partner Stavros Agapiou, where he was being “looked after”.

The DJ is a regular feature of red carpets, attending events with reality TV star Gemma Collins and singer and actress Claire Sweeney.

No arrests have been made.

Additional reporting by Press Association