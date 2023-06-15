DJ Khaled shares video of foilboarding accident that left him ‘in so much pain’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

DJ Khaled has shared a video of a recent foilboard accident that has left the rapper and producer “in so much pain”.

The 47-year-old – real name Khaled Mohammed Khaled – is best known for hit songs such as “All I Do Is Win” (2010). His collaborators include Canadian pop star Drake, Barbadian singer Rihanna, US rapper Lil Wayne, and singer/producer Akon.

Earlier this week, Khaled posted a video of an accident that occured when he was surfing on what appears to be a foilboard in Florida.

A foilboard, also known as a hydrofoil, is a type of surfboard that lifts above the water. Rather than a regular fin, a foilboard has a longer fin – called a hydrofoil – that extends down, allowing the board to hover up and out of the water.

The clip shows Khaled attempting to stand up on the board only to wipe out moments later.

The musician later posted another video of himself receiving a massage while recalling the details of the incident.

“I have the footage of me falling, flying through the sky, hitting the board on my rib. Belly-flopping in the water,” he said. “I’m in so much pain.”

“I called a doctor, he’s going to come later on this evening just to make sure it ain’t nothing serious,” said Khaled from the massage table.

“My masseuse is saying it’s just the muscle. She feels the muscle is really irritated and disturbed in that area.”

Khaled later shared another video of himself getting an X-ray.

“I’ve been in pain,” said the rapper, adding that he has had trouble sleeping for the past 48 hours. “I’m hoping it’s just a bruised muscle.”

He said that “pain is high level” but reiterated his desire to get back on the golf course.

Khaled was soon back on the golf course in another video, in which he gave his followers another update, telling fans that the doctor had found a “big, real bad bruise”.

“They said on the bone they [saw] a little line on one of the bones. They’re not sure if it’s a fracture. They’re going to double-check,” he said. |So I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf.”